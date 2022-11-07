Eugene's Egan Warming Center to open Tuesday night

Eugene’s Egan Warming Center will open Tuesday night, and is on standby for Wednesday and Thursday. The shelters open for those without housing to have meals and a safe place to sleep when temperatures are forecast to dip below 30 degrees.

Three locations will be open this week: the Wheeler Pavilion at the Lane Events Center, the Springfield Memorial Building, and the youth site at First United Methodist Church.

The program is run by St. Vincent de Paul. It normally begins on November 15th but but the past few years have had early freezes. To register for next the first volunteer orientation on November 15th from 6:30 to 8:00, send an email to eganvolunteers@svdp.us and organizers will reply with a Zoom link. People can also find information at eganwarmingcenters.org.

Program coordinator Tim Black told KLCC they make decisions every afternoon at 5:00 whether to open the following night. So, they will decide Tuesday afternoon if the warming centers will be open for guests Wednesday night.

