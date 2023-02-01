Several apartments are going up, and up, near campus in Eugene

In the next 18 months, big, and tall, changes are coming to East 13th Avenue in Eugene. The area just west of the University of Oregon has three apartment buildings under construction.

Much of the block west of the Duck Store is slated to become “Flock 13.” Six floors of apartments will rise above ground level retail spaces. The Duck Store will remain open throughout construction.

“The Ellis” at the corner of Alder and 13th will be 10 stories with retail on the first floor. Plans show the building includes a pool and 10 parking spaces.

CRG CRG rendering of Chapter at Eugene.

And at 12 stories, “Chapter at Eugene” will soar above them all. It’s being constructed on the site of the Excelsior Inn and Restaurant. Alison Mills is a vice president with the developer, CRG. She told KLCC, “We’ve seen the Eugene student housing market really perform incredibly well compared to other “Power Five” conference universities. So occupancies over the last five years have averaged right around 98% and rent growth has continued to increase at over 3 1/2 percent per year.”

Mills said that suggests a need for more supply.

Chapter’s amenities include a 5,000-square-foot rooftop deck with a dog run, dining areas and fire pits overlooking the university and city. Mills said there will be no parking under the building, in fact there won’t be any parking at all, so the construction will rise quickly this spring.

All together the three buildings are projected to bring well over 900 new beds to Eugene's college rental market. All three projects are scheduled to open in 2024.