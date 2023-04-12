New funding available for Lane County renters facing eviction

Renters in Lane County who are at risk of eviction can apply for financial assistance Thursday.

Homes for Good is seeking renters who would otherwise be evicted within 21 days. The effort is part of the Oregon Eviction Prevention Program.

Applications open at 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 13. They will close when the funding runs out, which organizers predict will be around 3 p.m.

To be eligible, applicants must make less than 80% of the area median income. Organizers also said they will prioritize active eviction cases.

Renters can apply online or in-person at the Homes for Good offices. The organization said the application link will be available on its website beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday.