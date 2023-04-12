© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Housing & Homelessness

New funding available for Lane County renters facing eviction

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published April 12, 2023 at 8:08 PM PDT
Homes4Good_EugBB.JPG
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
The Homes for Good offices are located in downtown Eugene.

Renters in Lane County who are at risk of eviction can apply for financial assistance Thursday.

Homes for Good is seeking renters who would otherwise be evicted within 21 days. The effort is part of the Oregon Eviction Prevention Program.

Applications open at 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 13. They will close when the funding runs out, which organizers predict will be around 3 p.m.

To be eligible, applicants must make less than 80% of the area median income. Organizers also said they will prioritize active eviction cases.

Renters can apply online or in-person at the Homes for Good offices. The organization said the application link will be available on its website beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Tags
Housing & Homelessness Homes for Good
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk is a freelance reporter and former reporting intern. He began in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon. He is a senior at the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication.
See stories by Nathan Wilk