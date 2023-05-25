© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Housing & Homelessness

Lincoln County nonprofit that serves the homeless to shut down

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published May 25, 2023 at 4:08 PM PDT
The front of the Grace Wins Haven building in Newport.
Traci Flowers
/
Grace Wins Haven
According to Executive Director Traci Flowers, Grace Wins Haven seeks to give the homeless a leg up through a variety of services.

A Lincoln County nonprofit that serves the homeless will shut down next month following the declining health of its founder.

Located in Newport, Grace Wins Haven provides sack lunches, showers, mailing addresses and more to around 200 people each month. But as YachatsNews first reported, these services will disappear starting June 15.

Traci Flowers is the organization’s executive director. She said she’s unable to continue working due to health issues, and it’s too difficult to find a replacement.

“Unfortunately, we've really struggled to get volunteers and funding for years," she said. "So we didn't feel like we would be able to continue.”

Flowers said the nonprofit receives no state funding, and few are willing to volunteer during regular business hours.

According to Flowers, Grace Wins Haven is the only organization in Newport that currently provides some of these services. But she said local community members are working on a plan to fill in those gaps.

Tags
Housing & Homelessness NewportLincoln Countyhomeless resources
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk is a freelance reporter and former reporting intern. He began in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon. He is a senior at the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication.
See stories by Nathan Wilk