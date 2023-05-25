Lincoln County nonprofit that serves the homeless to shut down

A Lincoln County nonprofit that serves the homeless will shut down next month following the declining health of its founder.

Located in Newport, Grace Wins Haven provides sack lunches, showers, mailing addresses and more to around 200 people each month. But as YachatsNews first reported, these services will disappear starting June 15.

Traci Flowers is the organization’s executive director. She said she’s unable to continue working due to health issues, and it’s too difficult to find a replacement.

“Unfortunately, we've really struggled to get volunteers and funding for years," she said. "So we didn't feel like we would be able to continue.”

Flowers said the nonprofit receives no state funding, and few are willing to volunteer during regular business hours.

According to Flowers, Grace Wins Haven is the only organization in Newport that currently provides some of these services. But she said local community members are working on a plan to fill in those gaps.