Housing & Homelessness

Homes for Good funded for affordable housing with onsite childcare: a first in Lane County

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published July 23, 2023 at 5:43 AM PDT
Art rendering of buildings and courtyard with people.
PIVOT Architecture
/
Homes for Good
This is an art rendering of the soon to be built, 81-unit, affordable housing community called Ollie Court. A pair of four-story buildings stand facing a court yard and green space. There will be an early learning childcare center built right in.

It’s official. Homes for Good has received the final funding needed to build an affordable housing and childcare site in Eugene.

The 81-unit apartment community known as “Ollie Court” will be located at 13th and Chambers Street. The development addresses the need for affordable childcare with an Early Learning Center built right in.

Homes for Good Executive Director Jacob Fox said partnering with Head Start of Lane County and Early Childhood CARES was pivotal.

“We would have never gotten the $4.9 million from the legislature for the Early Learning Center without those partnerships,” said Fox. “So that’s a real, tangible by-product of creating powerful partnerships in our community.”

Fox added so far, there is nothing in Lane County like this model of housing with onsite early learning childcare.

The project is paid for by a mix of state funding which Fox said included $11.3 million from the Oregon Housing Stability Council’s Local Innovation Fast Track (LIFT) funding, and $13 million in low-income housing tax credits. Fox added any gaps in total funding and project completion will be paid with loans.

Fox said Ollie Court will be built on land awarded by the City of Eugene. Ground-breaking is expected next summer.

According to Fox, since the beginning, the Jefferson west side neighborhood has supported the vision of building affordable housing and it was the neighbors (through surveys and meetings) who chose the name “Ollie Court.”

Art rendering of a person walking on a sidewalk to a building.
PIVOT Architecture
/
Homes for Good
Homes for Good says Ollie Court development will consist of two four-story apartment buildings centered around community greed space and ample parking for residents.

Renderings of the housing development design depicts a pair of four-story buildings with a central green space and courtyard.

There will be a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom units to accommodate large and small households. Fox said Homes for Good envisions an “inter-generational community” with children, retirees and everyone in between.

Of the neighborhood amenities important to families, Fox added, Ollie Court will be located close to César E. Chávez Elementary School, shops and grocery stores.

Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
