Lincoln County opens the first of two seasonal overnight shelters

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published October 3, 2023 at 3:43 PM PDT
Street view of a long, low building, with a red truck parked outside.
Google Street View
The former Crossroads Building in Newport will be a permanent seasonal shelter by some time in November.

Lincoln County opened its first dedicated overnight shelter Tuesday.

In winters before this year, Lincoln County nonprofits gave hotel vouchers to people without housing. Now, the county’s Newport location will open every night for six months. Initially, it’ll rotate between two churches. Some time in November, the permanent Community Shelter and Resource Center will open on 7th Street downtown. Spokesperson Kenneth Lipp said the former Crossroads Building needs repair work in order to get it up to code.

Lipp told KLCC the county is looking for a long-term solution in Lincoln City. For now, they’ll use a site where the county intends to build a mental health housing center next spring.

“Because we’ve had difficulty finding a permanent site," he said, "we decided to go ahead and use that property we already have, so it’s going to be military grade tents with flooring, wiring and heating, very much like having an indoor building, but just going to be in tents. And that’s for this winter and it’s supposed to be stood up by November 1.”

Lipp said the overnight programs are paid for by the county, most of its cities, Samaritan Health, and American Rescue Plan Act funds. The overnight shelters will provide food. Lipp said they rely on donations, but hope to offer hot meals. He said they still need volunteers.

Housing & Homelessness Lincoln County
