'It’s Riddle’s Time:' Habitat for Humanity project may help a small city grow

A small Douglas County city has earned a $1.2 million housing grant that may lead to big changes.

Habitat for Humanity will use the funds to build 20 homes in Riddle.

Mayor William Ducket said the town’s population has remained stagnant for decades, mostly because of the lack of housing.

He told KLCC that Umpqua Valley Habitat for Humanity bought 20 lots on a portion of subdivided land that has been idle since the 1950’s.

“The lots were not developable because the property owners couldn’t afford it, and the city couldn’t afford it," he said. "So we were in a Catch-22, and this is going to kind of springboard us, I think, forward, to getting the development up there, and getting these property owners in.”

Ducket said some the owners of the remaining lots near the Habitat project have expressed interest in building, now that infrastructure is being put in.

He said Habitat for Humanity plans to build a couple of homes per year, and applications are open for the first two. Applicants must demonstrate a need for housing, qualify for a loan, and be able to pay a reduced mortgage.

Ducket added this is not the only new development in Riddle: There’s a community recreation center going in this year, and the schools are building a community park.

“I think it’s Riddle’s time to start expanding," he said. "It’s been held back for quite a few years.”

