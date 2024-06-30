Eugene homeless advocates face trespassing charges

Several Eugene homeless advocates are facing criminal charges for trespassing.

Activists claim around 57 people have been ticketed this year at the Seneca homeless encampment, located close to the railroad tracks in West Eugene. The Eugene Police Department could not immediately confirm that number when asked by KLCC.

On Wednesday, Jetty Etty stood at the Eugene Municipal Court, as lawyers confirmed her first trial date for this July.

Etty said she’s one of at least three outreach workers who was cited while helping homeless people at the camp. She's now facing two counts of criminal trespassing in the first degree, and additional charges for interfering with law enforcement.

“We were serving and protecting our community where the city has failed to do so,” said Etty, who doesn’t use her legal name publicly. “I don't think that we are criminals.”

Outside the court on Wednesday, protestors gathered with signs, asking the city to stop sweeps against the homeless community.

However, Eugene Police Department spokesperson Melinda McLaughlin told KLCC by email the department has a responsibility to uphold its laws.

According to McLaughlin, the property owner Union Pacific has shared concerns about the safety of homeless people, its employees, and equipment at the site.

She said in many cases, law enforcement will provide notice before handing out punishments. But she said that’s not a legal requirement on private land.

“Property owners have discretion to have trespassing laws enforced at any time,” she said.

Activists dispute whether all of the encampment is on Union Pacific property, and claim some occupants have gotten permission from local business owners to stay.

If someone is found guilty of first degree trespassing, they can be punished with a fine and up to a year in jail. However, McLaughlin said many people are instead referred to Community Court.

"The process promotes responsibility in participants through a combination of supervised community service and direct connections to social service providers," said McLaughlin. "Community Court is a team of justice system and social service professionals dedicated to collaborating on cases to reach practical solutions."

Etty said she doesn't intend to take a deal. Following her trial in July, she has another court date in August for the second trespassing charge.

“I don't want to go to jail,” said Etty. “But I'm also not gonna plead guilty to something I'm not guilty of.”