Roseburg will introduce jail time for some public camping violations

Roseburg’s City Council voted unanimously Monday to begin punishing some camping code violations with jail time.

Oregon law requires public camping restrictions to be reasonable in time, place and manner. In Roseburg, unhoused people are permitted to sleep on some types of city property, provided they leave each morning.

However, public camping isn't allowed in residential areas, near waterways, or at several other locations. The city also has rules about shelter size, noise, fires, and waste disposal.

Previously, camping code violations were punishable only by a fine. After the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of a camping ban in Grants Pass earlier this year, Roseburg officials have moved to introduce more serious penalties.

Starting Sept. 25, a person’s first two violations could carry fines of up to $100 and $250, respectively. Subsequent violations could land someone in jail for up to seven days.

Roseburg Police Chief Gary Klopfenstein has said this change will encourage people to use the city’s Transitional Court, which commutes a defendant's sentence if they complete a rehabilitation program.

However, some homeless community members criticized the plan at Monday's City Council meeting, citing what they called a lack of adequate support services in the city.

"To be told that I could be fined and go to jail when I'm just trying to get by is ridiculous," said Nicole, who only shared their first name. "You're not going to help us. I've signed up for everything, and nothing happens."

Betsy Cunningham, the Chair of Housing First Umpqua, told KLCC that Roseburg lacks places where homeless residents can stay for long periods of time.

"You can't get any kind of stability. You can't get any permanent rest," she said. "You're always under threat of somebody harassing you and making you move.”

Roseburg officials have been considering whether to create a new low barrier shelter. But at Monday's meeting, Mayor Larry Rich said City Council should decide if that's still necessary once these new penalties are in place.

"I think it's wise to say, 'let's see what happens,'" said Rich, "and then make a decision to do a campsite, yes or no."

Cunningham said homeless advocates will now work to organize a legal challenge to the city's ordinance.

