Douglas County approves changes to Roseburg's urban growth boundary

Douglas County Commissioners have unanimously approved a change to Roseburg’s Urban Growth Boundary.

Roseburg will give up two difficult-to-develop properties, and replace them with flat land in the Charter Oaks area. Local officials have said this will create space for hundreds of new homes.

City Council already voted in favor of the proposal this July. The Board of Douglas County Commissioners approved the swap on Sept. 11.

“Solving the housing shortage in the County, the City, and the State is a very long road," said Board Chair Chris Boice at the meeting. "This is one step. But fortunately for all of us in this room, and in the Roseburg greater area, I think it’s a pretty big step.”

Some current residents of Charter Oaks have criticized the swap. They’re concerned about loss of agricultural land and rural beauty, as well as increased traffic in the area.

The Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals could still overturn the County’s decision.

