Douglas County approves changes to Roseburg's urban growth boundary

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published September 13, 2024 at 3:12 PM PDT
This 220-acre area in the Charter Oaks will be added to Roseburg's Urban Growth Boundary. Land within a city’s UGB can have more dense infrastructure than land left outside of it.
City of Roseburg
This 220-acre area in the Charter Oaks will be added to Roseburg's Urban Growth Boundary. Land within a city’s UGB can have more dense infrastructure than land left outside of it.

Douglas County Commissioners have unanimously approved a change to Roseburg’s Urban Growth Boundary.

Roseburg will give up two difficult-to-develop properties, and replace them with flat land in the Charter Oaks area. Local officials have said this will create space for hundreds of new homes.

City Council already voted in favor of the proposal this July. The Board of Douglas County Commissioners approved the swap on Sept. 11.

“Solving the housing shortage in the County, the City, and the State is a very long road," said Board Chair Chris Boice at the meeting. "This is one step. But fortunately for all of us in this room, and in the Roseburg greater area, I think it’s a pretty big step.”

Some current residents of Charter Oaks have criticized the swap. They’re concerned about loss of agricultural land and rural beauty, as well as increased traffic in the area.

The Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals could still overturn the County’s decision.
Tags
Housing & Homelessness RoseburgDouglas CountyUrban Growth Boundary
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk joined the KLCC News Team in 2022. He is a graduate from the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication. Born in Portland, Wilk began working in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon.
See stories by Nathan Wilk
