Deschutes County advances plan to relocate homeless camps in Juniper Ridge

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published October 24, 2024 at 5:38 PM PDT
Juniper Ridge is located in and near north Bend.
City of Bend
Juniper Ridge is located in and near north Bend.

Deschutes County Commissioners have agreed to relocate homeless people in Juniper Ridge to a designated safe-stay area.

Staff estimate that there are currently roughly 90 campsites across city and county property in Juniper Ridge, which is located in and near north Bend.

On Wednesday, The Board of Deschutes County Commissioners signed onto a joint plan with the city to remove the camps, citing fire and safety risks.

Instead, they would designate a section of Juniper Ridge as a temporary safe-sleep area. Homeless people would be allowed to stay there, but only if they own a vehicle, such as a car or an RV.

The county and city would contribute towards new services at that site—including housing assistance, sanitation facilities, and the enforcement of resident rules of conduct.

The site would be 40 acres when it opens, and shrink down to 20 acres over time. This is smaller than the 170 acre area which city and county staff previously agreed upon.

“We've got to condense what we're dealing with in order to actually offer more help," said Commissioner Patti Adair at Wednesday’s meeting, “and make it safe for the residents that live in that community.”

The safe-stay site would shut down before the end of 2026, as it would rely on funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Bend’s City Council will decide next Tuesday whether to officially approve the plan. At Wednesday's meeting, Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler said she would recommend that they pass it.

The discussion around the camps follows this summer, when the Mile Marker 132 wildfire emerged near Juniper Ridge. Local fire officials have said it likely started from a cooking fire at a homeless encampment.
Housing & Homelessness City of BendMelanie KeblerDeschutes Countyhomeless camps
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk joined the KLCC News Team in 2022. He is a graduate from the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication. Born in Portland, Wilk began working in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon.
