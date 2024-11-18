Bend-LaPine Schools, Habitat for Humanity partner to make housing available to district employees

Bend-LaPine Schools has entered into a unique partnership with Habitat for Humanity to create affordable housing for district employees.

Here’s how the planned housing development project will work: The district will sell a 1-acre piece of surplus property to Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity. Then, Habitat will build 18 duplex-style town homes with an agreement to sell them to school employees who have worked with the district for at least two years.

Bend-LaPine Schools Communications Director Scott Maben said high costs and lack of available housing throughout Deschutes County has hampered the district’s ability to recruit and keep employees.

“We see this primarily as a tool to retain qualified employees and ensure that our staff can live in the community where they work and not have to look for housing 30 or 40 miles out of town,” he said.

Maben added when employees heard about plans for the affordable housing development called Stone Creek Commons, the district was flooded with questions about how to get on a list to apply. "All of that will be worked out by Habitat for Humanity," he said.

Habitat is expected to begin site work in early 2026 and anticipates home sales by spring of 2027.

Calling it a “perfect match,” Maben said Habitat specializes in providing affordable housing for communities. “We know them, we trust them. It’s going to be a great partnership going forward,” he said.

In a unanimous vote last week, the Board of Directors for Bend-LaPine Schools moved to sell a piece of property located next to Silver Rail Elementary to Habitat for Humanity for $20,000.

Based on the 99-year agreement between the district and Habitat for Humanity, town homes built on the site will be made available to Bend-LaPine Schools employees first---specifically those whose incomes are 80% of the area median income. Maben said school district staff includes any employee— from teacher to administrator to custodian.

According to Zillow, the average Bend, OR home value is $736,188, up 1.2% over the past year.

The Stone Creek Commons development will be a mixed-income community of 18 townhomes. Layouts will feature from two to four bedrooms, attached garages and private fenced backyards. They will be built to net-zero energy standards to reduce utility costs, Maben said.

In a release, Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity CEO Carly Colgan remarked on the unique partnership with the school district. “By recognizing the need to support their employees with affordable homeownership, BLS is leading the way in building a resilient and sustainable community," she said. "Together, we’re not only providing homes but creating pathways to long-term stability and growth for local families.”



