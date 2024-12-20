© 2024 KLCC

Eugene to hold vigil Saturday for Homeless Persons' Memorial Day

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published December 20, 2024 at 1:33 PM PST
Eugene's candlelight vigil on Dec. 21, 2023.
City of Eugene, Office of Equity & Community Engagement
Eugene's candlelight vigil last year on Dec. 21, 2023.

The City of Eugene will hold a candlelight vigil Saturday to honor homeless residents who have died this year.

The Eugene Human Rights Commission is hosting the event, which starts at 5 p.m. at the Farmers Market Pavilion on 8th Street and Park downtown. It will commemorate National Homeless Persons' Memorial Day.

The city's Multicultural Liaison, Melissa Cariño, said it's a chance to remember and grieve those the community has lost. She said lack of warmth, food, and healthcare on the street can all shorten a homeless person’s life.

"December 21 is the first day of winter, and those cold temperatures and not having shelter can do damage to a person's body and their immune system," said Cariño.

Mayor Lucy Vinis and members of the Human Rights Commission are scheduled to speak at the event. Cariño said the first hour will serve as a resource fair, while the second hour will resemble a memorial service.

“They state every person that we lost, their name, say it out loud," said Cariño. "They ring a bell, and they set a candle for that person."

Ahead of the event, the public can submit names of recently deceased people for recognition, using an online form.
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk joined the KLCC News Team in 2022. He is a graduate from the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication. Born in Portland, Wilk began working in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon.
