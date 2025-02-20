© 2025 KLCC

White Bird's executive director leaves, interim replacement steps in

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk,
Tiffany Eckert
Published February 20, 2025 at 5:09 PM PST
Nathan Wilk
/
KLCC
White Bird Clinic on East 12th Avenue in downtown Eugene.

The executive director of White Bird Clinic, Jeremy Gates, has left his role after more than two years.

The leadership change comes as the clinic has reported financial issues, and it follows the controversial closure of the Front Rooms program last year.

White Bird representatives didn’t immediately disclose Thursday whether Gates had quit or been asked to leave. KLCC has reached out to Gates for comment.

Now, Amée Markwardt has been named the clinic’s interim executive director. She's worked with White Bird for 18 years, and was most recently the clinic's program coordinator.

Amee Markwardt is the new interim executive director of White Bird Clinic.
Amée Markwardt
Amée Markwardt, the new interim executive director of White Bird Clinic.

"After the board announced that I was taking on this role, I had such amazingly positive responses from staff," Markwardt told KLCC. "Having somebody who's been in the behavioral health field, somebody who's been a clinician, somebody who can understand what it's like to go through all the changes that White Bird has gone through."

Markwardt said staff are worried about potential loss of federal funding for White Bird under the new Trump administration. She said she plans to meet with on-the-ground workers to identify priorities.

"I'm going to be needing to look at what our budget looks like," said Markwardt, "and how we work together to be successful and to be around for another 55 years and longer for our clients and our community."

In a press release Thursday, the Clinic said it will now "return to its roots, providing essential assistance to those who have been disenfranchised by traditional community based care."

This story will be updated.
Housing & Homelessness White Bird ClinicJeremy Gates
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk joined the KLCC News Team in 2022. He is a graduate from the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication. Born in Portland, Wilk began working in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon.
Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and worked in a variety of media including television, technical writing, photography and daily print news before moving to the Pacific Northwest.
