Construction underway on 47 units of permanent supportive housing in Corvallis

On Thursday, Corvallis Housing First broke ground on their new project, Third Street Commons, which is a permanent supportive housing community.

Permanent supportive housing is a housing model that combines long-term affordable rental housing with extra support services available to tenants struggling with chronic homelessness and disabilities.

The Executive Director of Corvallis Housing First, Andrea Myhre, said it’s the first time this type of housing and service center has been available in Corvallis.

“It fills out the continuum of services for people experiencing homelessness because people that are experiencing homelessness need different types of housing,” said Myhre, who said the project will be fully accessible and will provide a variety of services including health care, case management, and mental health support.

“That's really hard to find as units that are fully accessible to people that have walkers, wheelchairs, that just have trouble with mobility,” said Myhre.

Third Street Commons will have 47 units of private fully furnished studios and one-bedroom apartments, as well as community gathering spaces and outdoor areas. The building will also provide office space for staff working to provide case management services for those experiencing homelessness in Corvallis.

Third Street Commons is located at 1480 SW Third St. in Corvallis, and is expected to open in September 2027.