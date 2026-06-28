Eugene Frontrunners and Walkers bring pride, community, and accessibility to exercise

This isn’t a club that cares how fast you can run a mile.

The goal of the Eugene Frontrunners and Walkers is to help LGBTQ+ athletes connect with their community.

The Eugene Frontrunners and Walkers is an LGBTQ+ running and walking club. The Frontrunners are a global network of LGBTQ+ running clubs that promote inclusivity in sports.

“We're for any LGBTQIA+ folks and any allies who are comfortable in queer and trans spaces. It's all ages, all bodies,” said club co-organizer Whitney Donielson.

The Eugene club has operated since 2021, and meets once weekly for a social run or walk on the Amazon Trail.

“We have runners, we have walkers, we have people who use wheelchairs and other mobility devices,” said Donielson.

The club also hosts events like the annual Pride Run and Walk and a pasta dinner social the night before the Eugene Marathon to connect with members of other Frontrunner clubs.

Club co-organizer Jake Harder said he wishes a group like this existed when he was growing up as an LGBTQ+ athlete who didn’t often feel welcome in traditional sports groups.

“So just to know that there is a queer focused, physical activity group that I could join, made me feel very safe,” said Harder.

The Eugene Frontrunners and Walkers meet every Monday at 6 p.m. on 24th Ave. near the Amazon Parkway, rain or shine. Athletes of all skill levels who are a part of the LGBTQ+ community or an ally are welcome to attend.

Club co-organizer Emrich Stovel said the best part of the club is seeing how people connect with each other and meet people who have a shared background with them.

“With new folks that show up, they see people who have walked the path that they have, and it just helps them to feel more comfortable,” said Stovel.