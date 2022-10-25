Bernie Sanders to visit Oregon to stump for Kotek, Hoyle

After a show of support from President Joe Biden earlier this month, Democratic candidate for governor Tina Kotek will receive another nationally-recognized guest in Oregon: Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Sanders is coming to Oregon this week as part of a national tour to support Democratic nominees ahead of the Nov. 8 election. He’ll visit Eugene and Portland on Thursday for rallies alongside Kotek and the Democratic candidate for Oregon’s 4th U.S. House District, Val Hoyle.

Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley will join him during the Oregon visit, along with representatives Earl Blumenauer, Suzanne Bonamici and Peter DeFazio, whom Hoyle is vying to replace.

The Eugene event is set for 10 a.m. at the University of Oregon’s EMU Amphitheater. The Portland rally will follow, at 2 p.m. at the Roseland Theater.

His appearances in two of Oregon’s most populated cities come just about a week and a half after Biden came to Portland for roughly 22 hours as part of his Western states tour to rally Democratic votes ahead of Election Day.

