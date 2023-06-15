© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oregon unemployment rate improves again

Oregon Public Broadcasting | By Rob Manning
Published June 15, 2023 at 11:58 AM PDT
FILE - The Oregon Employment Department, pictured in this undated file photo, is in charge of the state's new Paid Leave Oregon program. An investigation released in April 2023 found merit to an employee&#39;s complaints of racism and gender bias within the paid family leave division.
Chris Lehman
/
FILE - The Oregon Employment Department

Oregon’s unemployment rate improved last month, falling from 4% to 3.7% from April to May, according to figures released by state officials Wednesday. Over that same time, the national jobless rate went in the other direction, rising from 3.4% to 3.7%.

Oregon’s unemployment rate has improved by a full percentage point since February, when it was 4.7%.

Still, senior economic analyst at the Oregon Employment Department Anna Johnson said job growth in the state is not as rapid as it was a few months ago.

“Oregon’s unemployment rate remains low by historical standards and we’re still seeing job growth post the pandemic recession, although it’s been a bit slower in recent months,” Johnson said in a recorded interview with the employment department.

Overall, the state has added more than 39,000 jobs since May 2022, continuing a long employment recovery since the pandemic devastated the job market in March 2020.

Among the employment sectors adding at least 1,000 jobs last month were financial activities, leisure and hospitality and the transportation and utilities sector.

A few sectors went the other direction, including retail trade, which lost about 500 jobs, according to the state.

And while non-government jobs rebounded fully by last September according to state officials, public sector employment is only now coming out of its hole.

“Local government, at 229,700 jobs in May, was back near its pre-recession total,” the employment department said in a press release. “This sector, which includes schools and city and county governments, took about three years to fully rebound from the Pandemic Recession cutbacks during 2020.”

Copyright 2023 Oregon Public Broadcasting. To see more, visit Oregon Public Broadcasting.

Rob Manning
Rob Manning has been both a reporter and an on-air host at Oregon Public Broadcasting. Before that, he filled both roles with local community station KBOO and nationally with Free Speech Radio News. He's also published freelance print stories with Portland's alternative weekly newspaper Willamette Week and Planning Magazine. In 2007, Rob received two awards for investigative reporting from the Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists, and he was part of the award-winning team responsible for OPB's "Hunger Series." His current beats range from education to the environment, sports to land-use planning, politics to housing.
See stories by Rob Manning