KLCC Joins the America Amplified Election 2024 Initiative to Build Civic Literacy ahead of Elections

KLCC has joined America Amplified, a public media journalism initiative that focuses on listening to the community in the reporting process and boosting election literacy. The initiative, which seeks to help Americans in all 50 states navigate the voting process, is hosted by WFYI Public Media in Indianapolis and funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

KLCC will use community engagement journalism practices to combat the spread of misinformation and distrust in media while also sharing audience-focused resources on voting information.

Stations participating in America Amplified will use the Hearken platform to answer questions from their audience and communities. America Amplified will also incorporate lessons learned from the 2022 midterm elections project, where 30 stations across 25 states responded to community questions about how, where and when to vote. In the 2024 election, stations will answer those questions on multiple platforms.

Oregon residents will start seeing questions associated with the May 2024 primary and the November 2024 general election. Additionally, through the initiative, KLCC staff will develop and distribute resources on voting, election information and responses to community concerns. Public questions will also be shared with KLCC’s newsroom to inform reporting on local concerns and foster civil conversation about potential solutions.