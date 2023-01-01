KLCC Listener Appreciation Day

Friday, May 12th marks the 56th year KLCC has been serving Oregonians with news you can trust, music to delight your ears, and stories that enrich your life.

Celebrate with us on air and in person! Throughout the day we'll be recognizing some of our dedicated listener members whose support has been instrumental over these past 5 decades.

Listener Appreciation Party

You are also invited to our Listener Appreciation Party on Friday the 12th at the 5th Street Public Market in Eugene from 4:30-7:30pm. It's free!



Live Music: Award-winning jazz singer/songwriter Halie Loren will serenade us as we mix and mingle.



Prize Drawings: You'll have a chance to enter into drawings to win prizes from KLCC and the 5th Street Public Market merchants.



Meet the KLCC hosts whose voices you hear everyday.

Plus, this is an opportune time to pick up a gift for a mother in your life as Mother's Day is right around the corner.

**Food and beverages will be available for purchase from the market eateries.