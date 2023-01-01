KLCC wins four regional SPJ awards
KLCC journalists have received four awards in the small market audio division of the 2023 Society for Professional Journalists Northwest Excellence in Journalism competition.
“These awards reflect both the variety of topics KLCC’s news team covers as well as the depth of their reporting,” said KLCC News Director Chris Lehman.
Brian Bull’s report on the ongoing impact of a shuttered wood treatment facility on surrounding neighborhoods won first place for audio investigative reporting.
A reporting and editing team led by KLCC freelance reporter Ida Hardin won first place in the soft news feature category for their work on a documentary about the 50th anniversary of Title IX.
Taking second place in the soft news feature category was a story by Tiffany Eckert on the 50th anniversary of a Grateful Dead concert in Veneta, Oregon.
Eckert also took second place in the hard news feature category for a story on local suicide prevention efforts.
The Northwest Excellence in Journalism competition is open to news organizations in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana and Alaska.
“From mental health to the health of our environment, our team has devoted themselves to stories that directly impact our listeners and readers,” said KLCC General Manager, Jim Rondeau. “It’s original journalism that starts with curiosity, persistence and genuine concern for the community we serve.”
