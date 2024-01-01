Live special coverage of the first presidential debate of 2024
President Biden and former President Donald Trump are set to take the stage tonight at 9 p.m. ET for the first presidential debate of the 2024 general election.
The 90-minute debate, hosted by CNN in the network's Atlanta studios, takes place months earlier than usual and with a new set of rules, including no live audience. The rules also state that microphones be muted unless a candidate is directed to speak, and the candidates may not bring prewritten notes or props. The debate will be moderated by CNN's Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.
Watch live here and listen for analysis from NPR News following the debate on KLCC radio.
