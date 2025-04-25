KLCC members will help grow 954 saplings with the National Forest Foundation

As dendrophiles around the country observe Arbor Day, here at KLCC we are celebrating the collective impact KLCC members will have on the future of our nation's forests.

During our Spring Membership Drive in April, over 100 supporters opted for their donation thank-you gift to be a set of trees planted on their behalf through the Sapling Program with the National Forest Foundation.

Your generosity means that 954 saplings will be planted on your behalf by KLCC through this program! That's incredible.

Want to join the effort? When you become a new sustainer or increase your current monthly donation, you can opt to have your thank-you gift be new trees planted through the NFF's Sapling Program. Start your gift here.

National Forest Foundation / National Forest Foundation The Sapling Program from the National Forest Foundation plants trees to mitigate the impact of forest loss.

Reforesting the Umpqua National Forest

The National Forest Foundation is actually doing some important work right in our own backyard in the Umpqua National Forest.

KLCC has been covering the ongoing rebuilding efforts in communities affected by wildfires, like Blue River, Glide, and Oakridge.

Much like those communities, forests have also undergone drastic changes in the wake of wildfires, including altered watersheds and destroyed wildlife habitats. The National Forest Foundation is working to implement a path to recovery for the Umpqua National Forest, with the help of a local reforestation specialist and in collaboration with the US Forest Service.

After careful assessments and planning, a mix of native conifers and white oak seedlings will be planted where they are most likely to survive and rebuild habitat. Learn more about this effort.

A connected community is a resilient community. And with your support of KLCC, we can provide that connection together.