© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

KLCC members will help grow 954 saplings with the National Forest Foundation

KLCC | By Brooke Bumgardner
Published April 25, 2025 at 11:55 AM PDT
KLCC members will help 954 saplings grow
During the 2025 Spring Membership Drive, KLCC supporters opted for their thank-you gift to be a set of trees planted on their behalf through the National Forest Foundation's Sapling Program.

As dendrophiles around the country observe Arbor Day, here at KLCC we are celebrating the collective impact KLCC members will have on the future of our nation's forests.

During our Spring Membership Drive in April, over 100 supporters opted for their donation thank-you gift to be a set of trees planted on their behalf through the Sapling Program with the National Forest Foundation.

Your generosity means that 954 saplings will be planted on your behalf by KLCC through this program! That's incredible.

Want to join the effort? When you become a new sustainer or increase your current monthly donation, you can opt to have your thank-you gift be new trees planted through the NFF's Sapling Program. Start your gift here.

The Sapling Program plants trees to mitigate the impact of forest loss.
National Forest Foundation
/
National Forest Foundation
The Sapling Program from the National Forest Foundation plants trees to mitigate the impact of forest loss.

Reforesting the Umpqua National Forest

The National Forest Foundation is actually doing some important work right in our own backyard in the Umpqua National Forest.

KLCC has been covering the ongoing rebuilding efforts in communities affected by wildfires, like Blue River, Glide, and Oakridge.

Much like those communities, forests have also undergone drastic changes in the wake of wildfires, including altered watersheds and destroyed wildlife habitats. The National Forest Foundation is working to implement a path to recovery for the Umpqua National Forest, with the help of a local reforestation specialist and in collaboration with the US Forest Service.

After careful assessments and planning, a mix of native conifers and white oak seedlings will be planted where they are most likely to survive and rebuild habitat. Learn more about this effort.

A connected community is a resilient community. And with your support of KLCC, we can provide that connection together.
Tags
KLCC Membership Membership
Brooke Bumgardner
Brooke Bumgardner joined KLCC in July 2022 as the Director of Membership and Outreach. In addition to planning and managing the station's membership drives, Brooke serves as the first point of contact for members. With almost two decades of non-profit experience and a lifelong enjoyment of public radio, Brooke is excited to connect more Oregonians with KLCC to help grow the station and its service.
See stories by Brooke Bumgardner