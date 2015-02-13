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Newport Rescue Helicopter Lawsuit To Be Reviewed

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published February 13, 2015 at 11:41 AM PST
www.newslincolncounty.com

Congress gave Newport’s Coast Guard air station a one-year reprieve after a threatened December closure. The community still fears they’ll lose their rescue helicopter. This week, opposing parties filed declarations in court.

A Washington D.C. Coast Guard official filed documents in federal court claiming the closure was only a proposal. In response, the Newport Fisherman’s Wives filed a contradicting statement. Ginny Goblirsch with that group says the Coast Guard’s decision had been presented as final:

Goblirsch: “I am shocked that they would lie to a federal judge. I mean there’s no other way to describe it. And to do that over one little helicopter on the central Oregon Coast is unfathomable.”

The Coast Guard wants to dismiss a lawsuit, which claims the federal agency didn’t follow the required closure procedures. The plaintiffs, including the City of Newport and Lincoln County, want to suspend the case. A briefing is scheduled for February 23rd and a hearing with federal judge Michael McShane is set for early March. Calls to local Coast Guard headquarters were not returned as of air time.
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Military & Veterans helicopterPort of Newportrescue helicopterCity of NewportNewport Fishermen's WivesGinny GoblirschU.S. Coast Guard
Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
See stories by Karen Richards
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