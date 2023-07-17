Oregon National Guard members deploy to Africa

Some Oregon National Guard aviators are on their way to Africa.

Captain Christopher Hall is the commander of the Salem-based unit. He said this kind of mission is fairly common.

“This responsibility to go over and support the combined joint task force in the horn of Africa annually has rotated through numerous National Guard states, so this was the time that Oregon’s number was called up," he said, adding, "A lot of these guys that are going with us, they are citizen soldiers, they’re professional aviators in a civilian capacity as well as in the military.”

Hall said although many of the 10 soldiers have deployed before, none have been to Africa, where the flying will be different, and extremely hot.

The group will fly two C-12 aircraft, moving cargo and personnel to numerous countries, supporting missions in eastern Africa.

Hall said the length of the deployment will depend on the requirements of the mission. Oregon Governor Tina Kotek hosted a mobilization ceremony for the soldiers Friday.