Military & Veterans

Oregon National Guard members deploy to Africa

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published July 17, 2023 at 6:04 AM PDT
A U.S. Air Force C-2 aircraft in flight
Wikimedia Commons
Some of the Oregon soldiers are pilots. Others specialize in operations.

Some Oregon National Guard aviators are on their way to Africa.

Captain Christopher Hall is the commander of the Salem-based unit. He said this kind of mission is fairly common.

“This responsibility to go over and support the combined joint task force in the horn of Africa annually has rotated through numerous National Guard states, so this was the time that Oregon’s number was called up," he said, adding, "A lot of these guys that are going with us, they are citizen soldiers, they’re professional aviators in a civilian capacity as well as in the military.”

Hall said although many of the 10 soldiers have deployed before, none have been to Africa, where the flying will be different, and extremely hot.

The group will fly two C-12 aircraft, moving cargo and personnel to numerous countries, supporting missions in eastern Africa.

Hall said the length of the deployment will depend on the requirements of the mission. Oregon Governor Tina Kotek hosted a mobilization ceremony for the soldiers Friday.

Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
