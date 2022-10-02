Sundays 6PM | Join us for a special series of broadcasts from the Eugene Symphony!
The Eugene Symphony on the Air 2022
Daniel Cho, Host
Matt Browne — Symphony No. 1, "The Course of the Empire," excerpts
David Schiff — PREFONTAINE, excerpts
Elgar — Enigma Variations
This episode focuses on two premieres we presented last season, First Symphony Project Composer Matt Browne’s “The Course of Empire” from our May 26 concert and Portland-based composer David Schiff’s “PREFONTAINE”, which saw its world premiere at our June 4 concert.
We’ll also listen to Elgar’s humanistic Enigma Variations, first presented at our May 19 concert.
