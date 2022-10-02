The Eugene Symphony on the Air 2022

Daniel Cho, Host

Matt Browne — Symphony No. 1, "The Course of the Empire," excerpts

David Schiff — PREFONTAINE, excerpts

Elgar — Enigma Variations

This episode focuses on two premieres we presented last season, First Symphony Project Composer Matt Browne’s “The Course of Empire” from our May 26 concert and Portland-based composer David Schiff’s “PREFONTAINE”, which saw its world premiere at our June 4 concert.

We’ll also listen to Elgar’s humanistic Enigma Variations, first presented at our May 19 concert.

AMANDA L SMITH / Amanda Smith Photography Scenes from Coos Bay, where Steve Prefontaine grew up running, play above the orchestra during the world premiere of Portland-based composer David Schiff’s PREFONTAINE.

