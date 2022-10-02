The Eugene Symphony on the Air 2022

© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Music
The Eugene Symphony On The Air
Sundays 6PM | Join us for a special series of broadcasts from the Eugene Symphony!

Published October 2, 2022 at 6:00 PM PDT
Daniel Cho, Host

Matt Browne — Symphony No. 1, "The Course of the Empire," excerpts

David Schiff — PREFONTAINE, excerpts

Elgar — Enigma Variations

This episode focuses on two premieres we presented last season, First Symphony Project Composer Matt Browne’s “The Course of Empire” from our May 26 concert and Portland-based composer David Schiff’s “PREFONTAINE”, which saw its world premiere at our June 4 concert.

We’ll also listen to Elgar’s humanistic Enigma Variations, first presented at our May 19 concert.

Scenes from Coos Bay, where Steve Prefontaine grew up running, play above the orchestra during the world premiere of Portland-based composer David Schiff’s PREFONTAINE.

Learn more about Eugene Symphony on the Air series.

