Midnight Passages Presents - The Year in Jazz

Midnight Passages host Doug Anders keeps an ear to what's new and exciting in music all year long, and right here are 15 of his favorite jazz records from 2022. Tune into Midnight Passages weeknights 8:00 - 10:00pm on KLCC and be very sure to tune in on Tuesday, December 27 to hear these highlights on the air. Happy New Year!

1. Samara Joy - Linger Awhile (Verve Records)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tb1reqE4BzY

2. Theo Croker Quartet, Berliner Philharmoniker, Magnus Lindgren - Jazz at Berlin Philharmonic XII "Sketches of Miles” (Act Records)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pDijsD8dyAI

3. Todd Marcus Jazz Orchestra - In the Valley (Stricker Street Records)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZiZHIKPZMr0

4. Tyshawn Sorey - The Off-Off Broadway Guide to Synergism (Pi Recordings) [Nothing from the album or line-up is available on youtube. Attached is an MP3 version of a song from the album "Three Little Words".]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iHYMMUVNrSs

5. Kate Wyatt - Artifact (self-released)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rrgJMlFse3k

6. Charles Lloyd - Trios: Chapel (Blue Note Records)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j4jSuFwNOWQ

7. Tito Carrillo - Urbanessence (Origin Records)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7SqSLfjwB8o&list=OLAK5uy_nU3g9Ptgbmw-DjslSCI2OPMMd5YbTzuPo&index=8

8. Henry Franklin, Ali Shaheed Muhammad & Adrian Younge - Henry Franklin JID014 (Jazz Is Dead Records)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ICKYtsVJhs

9. Ariane Racicot - Envolée (Multiple Chord Music)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tia7ciTh0Fc

10. Enrico Rava & Fred Hersch - The Song is You (ECM Records)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xacHPStIQgE

11. Melissa Aldana - 12 Stars (Blue Note Records)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OTaja7taGjY

12. Florian Hoefner Trio - Desert Bloom (Alma Records)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GbzmjraLWEk

13. Quentin Angus - The State of Things (Outside In Music)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jE3Pth9khX8&list=OLAK5uy_mR0v0j6ni_KOQR_ezwUT3YcaUUEPIEGE8&index=5

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5NUd4yyRNf8&list=OLAK5uy_mR0v0j6ni_KOQR_ezwUT3YcaUUEPIEGE8&index=3

14. Jeremy Pelt - Soundtrack (HighNote Records)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I70CvpWBjho

15. Joel Ross - The Parable of the Poet (Blue Note Records)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MuhSq_8op0A&list=PLEz_mLoNZMeSyt93qQ9guAepVQTFry68E&index=7