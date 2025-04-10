Eugene man gets probation for social media threats

A 31-year-old Eugene man was sentenced in federal court to five years of probation Wednesday for violent threats he made on social media.

Jeffrey Alan Voss also served six months in custody for the crime.

Prosecutors said Voss posted videos of himself online last September claiming he would go to a nearby school and become, quote, the “next Kip Kinkel.”

That’s a reference to the shooter who opened fire in a Springfield high school in 1998, killing two classmates.

Voss was arrested after a tip from a citizen who called 911 to report the video.

He pleaded guilty in the case last month.