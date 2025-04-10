Report: 13 OSU international students have visas revoked

13 international students have had their visas revoked at the Oregon State University.

An OSU spokesperson told The Oregonian that the university had not received any communication from federal officials on why the visas were revoked.

Oregon State has around 2,500 international students enrolled this year. Students who have their visas revoked only have two weeks to stay in the country unless they find another legal pathway to remain.

Currently, the state has seen visa revocations for at least 20 current or recent students, including at least four who are enrolled at the University of Oregon.

