Roseburg man dies in motorcycle crash

A 63-year-old Roseburg man was found dead on Thursday after a motorcycle crash on Roberts Creek Road in Douglas County.

Terry Eugene Kruh was last seen on Wednesday evening when he left for a ride on his Harley Davidson. He didn't show up to meet friends later as planned. After they found he still hadn't returned home by the next morning, friends contacted the sheriff's office.

Police say it appears Kruh failed to negotiate a sharp corner. His motorcycle left the roadway and came to rest approximately 20 feet down a steep embankment along a fence line in dense blackberry bushes.

