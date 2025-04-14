The Eugene DMV will be closed on Friday for repairs

The Oregon DMV office at Valley River Center in Eugene will be closed to the public on Friday, April 18 for repairs.

The office will reopen on Monday, April 21.

During the closure, customers can visit the Springfield DMV at 204 N 30th St.

In addition, the Junction City DMV, which is typically closed on Fridays, will be open this Friday during the Eugene DMV's closure, though the opening will be for customers with REAL ID appointments only .

Oregon DMV officials are also providing warnings that longer wait times are expected in the coming weeks because of increased demand for REAL IDs ahead of the May 7 federal deadline.

