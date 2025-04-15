Man sentenced in Eugene animal abuse case

A man who pleaded guilty to animal abuse related to the death of a dog in a vehicle in Eugene has been sentenced to 24 months probation and 10 days in jail.

Eugene police say Joshua Makii McFarland will be barred from owning or possessing a dog for 15 years.

In June of last year, McFarland left his two dogs in a vehicle in the hot weather while he was staying at a Navigation Center on River Road. One of the dogs died.

McFarland was also found with methamphetamines and is on probation for that offense.

