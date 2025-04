At a time of year when gas prices normally increase, Oregon and the rest of the nation saw a drop.

According to AAA, pump prices are calming after a few weeks of increases.

Crude oil prices have plunged to around $60 per barrel, on global economic concerns as well as an increase in production by OPEC+.

For the week, the national average for regular loses seven cents to $3.17 a gallon.

The Oregon average slips two cents to $3.98 a gallon.