Domestic rabbits in Douglas County affected by deadly virus

KLCC
Published April 16, 2025 at 4:54 PM PDT

The Oregon Department of Agriculture has confirmed a deadly viral disease among domestic rabbits at a Douglas County rabbitry. They were reported by the owner last week, who noted sudden rabbit deaths.

Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease, or RHDV, is highly contagious among rabbit populations, according to state officials. It can spread through contact with infected rabbits, meat, fur, or items that have come into contact with them. It poses no threat to human health.

The majority of the rabbits at the location died and the remainder are in quarantine. They may have been exposed to wild rabbits.

Anyone who suspects RHDV or has sick or freshly dead rabbits is asked to contact ODA at 503-986-4711.
