Eugene Police arrest teenager in murder case

Eugene Police arrested a teenager Wednesday for a fatal shooting in early March.

Levi Rosenthal Eva, 18, of Eugene is accused of killing Bryon Jivan Fitzgerald, 24, on March 3 at the intersection of 23rd and Willamette.

Police said the alleged shooter and the victim knew each other.

Eva has been charged on multiple counts, including first degree murder.

Police also said they served a warrant at a south Eugene residence in conjunction with the investigation.

EPD is asking anyone with information about the case to contact tcooper@eugene-or.gov or 541-682-5187 and refer to case # 25-03498.