Eugene man arrested after fleeing crash near Marcola

A child was severely injured when an SUV ran a stop sign and struck a van then drove away on Wednesday evening in the Marcola area.

Authorities say the adult driver and three other children in the van were injured too and taken to the hospital.

After extensive searching, the SUV driver, 28-year old Gabriel Michael Drummond of Eugene, was detained by a K-9 officer. Lane County Sheriff's deputies arrested him on multiple charges, including DUI, and Assault.

He was taken to a hospital for evaluation then taken to the Lane County Jail.

The Sheriff's office said in a press release that the incident limited their ability to respond to other calls for service for several hours while they sought the suspect and investigated the crash with help from the Mohawk Valley Rural Fire District, and area residents.

