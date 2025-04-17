© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oakridge man sought by law enforcement in Lane County

KLCC
Published April 17, 2025 at 3:39 PM PDT

Authorities in Lane County are seeking a man who is wanted on a felony warrant. 35-year-old Jared Lee Moe ran away from Sheriff's deputies on Wednesday into the woods near McKenzie Bridge.

Law enforcement says Moe is known to spend time in Oakridge and McKenzie Bridge.

He may be traveling between the areas on Aufderheide Drive.

Moe is described as a white male with black hair and brown eyes, weighing 155 pounds and 5’10” tall.

He has been known to carry firearms.

Anyone aware of his location is warned to avoid approaching or contacting him and to call the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4141.
News Briefs