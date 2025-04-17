Oakridge man sought by law enforcement in Lane County

Authorities in Lane County are seeking a man who is wanted on a felony warrant. 35-year-old Jared Lee Moe ran away from Sheriff's deputies on Wednesday into the woods near McKenzie Bridge.

Law enforcement says Moe is known to spend time in Oakridge and McKenzie Bridge.

He may be traveling between the areas on Aufderheide Drive.

Moe is described as a white male with black hair and brown eyes, weighing 155 pounds and 5’10” tall.

He has been known to carry firearms.

Anyone aware of his location is warned to avoid approaching or contacting him and to call the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4141.

