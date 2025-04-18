© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

EPD traffic unit conducts study of intersection safety near University campus

KLCC
Published April 18, 2025 at 2:46 PM PDT

Thursday, the Eugene Police Traffic Safety Unit spent two hours observing pedestrian safety at the intersection of 17th and Hilyard, near the University of Oregon campus.

The operation used a decoy "pedestrian" to cross the street at the crosswalk. That's in addition to the dozens of real pedestrians, many of them students, crossing the street.

Police say there were several times when the walkers had to leap back to the sidewalk to avoid being hit by a car.

143 pedestrians crossed the street between 9 and 11 that morning and 363 vehicles that stopped to let them cross safely. The Traffic Safety Unit made 23 traffic stops and issued nine citations and 20 warnings.

Police say drivers and pedestrians need to be more careful and even if a vehicle has the right of way, that doesn't mean they can put others in danger of injury.

The EPD Traffic Safety Unit plans to conduct more of these operations for other parts of Eugene in the future.
News Briefs