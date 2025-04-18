EPD traffic unit conducts study of intersection safety near University campus

Thursday, the Eugene Police Traffic Safety Unit spent two hours observing pedestrian safety at the intersection of 17th and Hilyard, near the University of Oregon campus.

The operation used a decoy "pedestrian" to cross the street at the crosswalk. That's in addition to the dozens of real pedestrians, many of them students, crossing the street.

Police say there were several times when the walkers had to leap back to the sidewalk to avoid being hit by a car.

143 pedestrians crossed the street between 9 and 11 that morning and 363 vehicles that stopped to let them cross safely. The Traffic Safety Unit made 23 traffic stops and issued nine citations and 20 warnings.

Police say drivers and pedestrians need to be more careful and even if a vehicle has the right of way, that doesn't mean they can put others in danger of injury.

The EPD Traffic Safety Unit plans to conduct more of these operations for other parts of Eugene in the future.

