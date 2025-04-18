New tool tracks toxic algae in Oregon waters

As Oregonians gear up for summer adventures on the state's lakes and rivers, the Oregon Health Authority is urging the public to stay alert for harmful cyanobacteria blooms, which can pose serious health risks to both people and pets.

OHA has launched a new reporting tool that tracks the possible presence of toxic cyanobacteria in freshwater bodies across the state.

The agency will now issue pre-emptive public warnings following reports of dog illnesses or deaths potentially linked to cyanotoxin exposure—even before test results confirm a bloom.

“Each year, we receive reports of dog deaths related to suspected cyanotoxin exposure, but the cause is often not confirmed until it’s too late,” said Linda Novitski, Ph.D., an OHA recreational waters specialist. “These early warnings will allow us to alert the public faster and reduce risk.”

While many algae blooms are harmless, some cyanobacteria can produce toxins that cause symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, cramps, dizziness, and rashes. Dogs are especially vulnerable and can become fatally ill within hours of ingesting contaminated water or algae mats.

Cyanobacteria thrive in warm, nutrient-rich water and can exist as floating blooms or mats attached to rocks and sediment. Toxins may still be present in clear water, even after a bloom disappears.

OHA encourages outdoor enthusiasts to learn the signs of a bloom and check the latest advisories at www.healthoregon.org/hab.