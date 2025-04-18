© 2025 KLCC

Newport woman dies in fiery crash on Highway 20 in Lincoln County

Published April 18, 2025 at 4:52 PM PDT

A Newport woman died in a crash on Highway 20 on Thursday.

The crash at around 7 a.m. near milepost 4 east of Newport involved three vehicles.

42-year-old Heather Maria Paz Hosey, of Newport, was heading east and crossed the center line for unknown reasons, authorities said.

Hosey hit one vehicle head-on and then was struck by another car.

Her vehicle caught fire and became engulfed in flames.

The other two drivers were injured.

The highway was closed for several hours during the on-scene investigation.
