Teen injured in E-bike crash with a pickup truck in Albany

A 13-year-old boy was injured Friday morning in Albany when he was struck by a vehicle.

Police say the teen was riding an electric bike and that his full-face helmet likely saved his life.

The preliminary investigation found the E-bike rider failed to obey a traffic control device at the signaled intersection.

The Albany Fire Department had to use the Jaws of Life to safely extract the teen from under the pickup truck.

He taken to Good Samaritan Hospital and was reported to be in stable condition.

The pickup truck driver remained on scene and cooperated with police.

