There’s a new player atop the all-time homerun leaderboard at Oregon State University.

Gavin Turley set the mark with a two-run shot in the 9th inning of the Beavers’ 15-12 victory over Cal State Northridge on Saturday.

Turley, a junior from Chandler, Arizona, plays outfield for the Beavers.

It was Turley’s 46th homerun as a Beaver. That breaks the all-time mark set just last year by Travis Bazzana.