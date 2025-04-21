Police seek info on cat shot in Eugene

Eugene Police are investigating the shooting of a cat in a carrier that was left on a hill on Snowberry Road near Moon Mountain.

Officers responded to a call about shots fired on April 5 around 3:30 in the afternoon. Callers reported the sound of several shots fired and a man running down the hill and then driving away.

The cat was taken to an emergency veterinary clinic and had to be euthanized.

EPD is asking for help to find the person of interest seen running down the hill.

He is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s, 6-feet-tall, with an average build, shaved head, and a ponytail, and last seen wearing a red shirt.

The man drove off in a vehicle described as a dark colored Acura sedan with the partial plate of ‘8908’.

Eugene Police are also seeking information about the victim cat, described as a young brown tabby female (not spayed).

Please call 541-682-5748 if you have tips.