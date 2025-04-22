Willamette National Forest launches prescribed burns near Oakridge

The Willamette National Forest will begin prescribed burns this week, with operations expected to continue through the month, weather permitting.

The scheduled burns include areas on Dead Mountain's High Timber sale area northwest of Oakridge and Westfir, as well as three units on nearby Buckhead Mountain.

Smoke may be visible from Oakridge, Westfir, and Highway 58. Officials urge drivers to slow down and turn on headlights when encountering smoke.

The Forest Service said these planned burns are part of the their ongoing efforts to reduce overgrown vegetation and protect surrounding communities, infrastructure, and natural resources from future wildfires.

For the latest updates, visit the Willamette National Forest website, social media pages, or InciWeb.