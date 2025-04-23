A pedestrian dies after being hit by out-of-control driver in Eugene

A pedestrian was hit and killed Wednesday morning when a driver lost control of his vehicle and drove onto the Amazon bike path in Eugene.

Eugene Police say the driver lost control heading north on the "S" curves in the 2500 block of Amazon Parkway. He drove over the curb and through the grass, and hit a person walking on the path.

The driver then crashed into a tree, and rolled into the Amazon slough. Police say the driver was initially trapped inside but crawled out through the back window.

The pedestrian died, and the driver was taken to a local hospital.

