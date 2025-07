Oregon State Baseball has the longest winning streak in the nation after Tuesday’s come-from behind 8-3 win over Gonzaga (18-19).

It was the Beavers’ 12th straight win.

The No. 3 Beavs (32-7) are gearing up for their rivalry series against No.13 Oregon (27-11).

The Ducks and Beavers will meet in Eugene for a three-game series beginning Friday, then the Ducks will visit Corvallis next Tuesday.