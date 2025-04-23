Gas prices dip across U.S., with bigger drop in Oregon

Gas prices across the U.S. have fallen for the second consecutive week, defying the typical seasonal trend of rising costs as warmer weather brings increased travel.

Triple A reports the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline dropped by one cent over the past week to $3.17.

In Oregon, drivers are seeing even greater relief at the pump, with average prices falling five cents to $3.93 per gallon.

The unusual dip in prices is being attributed to a combination of low crude oil prices—currently at a four-year low—and weaker-than-expected demand for gasoline. These factors have temporarily outweighed seasonal pressures that usually push fuel costs higher in the spring.

However, experts caution that the reprieve may be short-lived. Crude oil prices have started to edge upward again, signaling that gas prices could soon reverse course and resume their typical springtime climb.