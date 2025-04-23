© 2025 KLCC

Gas prices dip across U.S., with bigger drop in Oregon

KLCC
Published April 23, 2025 at 6:14 AM PDT

Gas prices across the U.S. have fallen for the second consecutive week, defying the typical seasonal trend of rising costs as warmer weather brings increased travel.

Triple A reports the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline dropped by one cent over the past week to $3.17.

In Oregon, drivers are seeing even greater relief at the pump, with average prices falling five cents to $3.93 per gallon.

The unusual dip in prices is being attributed to a combination of low crude oil prices—currently at a four-year low—and weaker-than-expected demand for gasoline. These factors have temporarily outweighed seasonal pressures that usually push fuel costs higher in the spring.

However, experts caution that the reprieve may be short-lived. Crude oil prices have started to edge upward again, signaling that gas prices could soon reverse course and resume their typical springtime climb.
News Briefs