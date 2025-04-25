Ducks alum Pritchard claims NBA sixth man honors

University of Oregon Basketball great Payton Pritchard was named the NBA's sixth man of the year this week.

It was a stellar year for the Boston Celtics guard, who was the only player in the NBA with more than 1,000 points in games that he didn’t start.

Pritchard also set the league record for 3-pointers made by a backup.

Pritchard is from Tualatin and played for the Ducks from 2016 to 2020. He was the Pac-12 Player of the Year in 2020 and was the 26th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Pritchard and the Celtics won the NBA Championship in 2024. The Celtics are in this year's NBA playoffs, ranked second in the Eastern Conference.