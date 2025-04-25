© 2025 KLCC

SquareOne awarded $50K EWEB grant for solar project

KLCC
Published April 25, 2025 at 7:08 AM PDT

SquareOne Villages has been awarded a $50,000 Greenpower Grant from the Eugene Water & Electric Board to install solar panels at its Rosa Village Co-op in Eugene’s Trainsong Neighborhood.

Funded by EWEB customers who voluntarily support clean energy, the grant will help power 52 affordable homes and a shared common space with a 172-kilowatt solar system. EWEB says the project is expected to significantly reduce energy consumption and operating costs for residents.
 
SquareOne was selected by Greenpower participants from seven applicants. The next grant will be awarded in 2027.
