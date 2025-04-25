Steelers, Commanders snag Ducks in round one of NFL Draft

The NFL is welcoming two more Ducks to their ranks after two University of Oregon players were selected in the first round of Thursday’s 2025 NFL Draft.

Defensive tackle Derrick Harmon was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 21st overall pick, and outside lineman Josh Conerly Jr. was chosen number 29 overall by the Washington Commanders.

Oregon has had a first-round pick in each of the last six NFL Drafts: Bo Nix (2024), Christian Gonzalez (2023), Kayvon Thibodeaux (2022), Penei Sewell (2021) and Justin Herbert (2020).

The second and third rounds of the draft will be held Friday night in Green Bay, Wis.